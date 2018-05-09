Kashmiris won’t surrender to India: AJK President

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President AJK has said that India cannot resolve the Kashmir issue by the use of state terrorism and neither will the people of Kashmir capitulate to Indian terrorism.

He made these remarks while addressing the opening session of the one-day international conference on Kashmir “An Unfinished Agenda of Partition”, organized by Islamabad based think tank Pakistan House here in. The event was also addressed by British member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for Immigration Afzal Khan and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Commission Dr. Nazir Gillani.

It was also addressed via video link by MP Chris Leslie, Chairman All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir and MP Julie Ward, Vice Chairman All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir. Both MPs in their messages supported the people of Kashmir and condemned the atrocities taking place in IOK.

70 year-old issue of Kashmir is a product of the unfinished agenda of partition of the sub-continent that needs immediate attention and redressal. The people of Kashmir have been subjected to unimaginable torture and murder, use of pellet guns and illegal incarcerations of the youth have become a practice IOK he remarked.

President Masood Khan said that IOK has seen human right violations and crimes against humanity that tantamount to war crimes. Peaceful protesters are killed and mowed down with impunity, he said. extrajudicial killings, raids, cordon and search operations are a routine affair in IOK, he added.

Strongly condemning the recent killings of 14 peaceful protesters in Shopian and Srinagar in the past 36 hours under the guise of security operations, the President said that Indian forces are using excessive force as a means to intimidate the people of Kashmir in giving up their freedom struggle. “Kashmiris only demand their right to self-determination, as prescribed under the UN Security Council Resolutions passed almost 70 years ago” , he said.

He accused Mehbooba Mufti –calling her puppet chief minister of IOK President Masood said that she is an abettor and facilitator of the Indian government’s atrocities against the people of Kashmir.

“Bilateral dialogue are a hoax. India has has always scuttled talks and we must go back to the international community for more constructive, fruitful and structured dialogues on Kashmir”, AJK President said. India, he said, has adopted a three point machination; firstly, inflict unimaginable torture on the Kashmiris; secondly, do not recognize the Hurriyat leadership and thirdly, do not engage in any talks with Pakistan over Kashmir.

President Masood Khan said that UK has a dual responsibility as they were the architects of the partition and now being a permanent member of the UNSC they must help resolve the issue in an amicable and democratic manner in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions. The President also invited the British Parliament to send a fact finding mission to AJK and IOK to help understand the situation on ground and make a fair comparison between the two regions. AJK he said is the most peaceful region in Pakistan boasting the lowest crime rate and the highest educational score in comparison to the rest of the country.

The event was attended by General (Rtd.) Ehsan-ul-Haq, Chairman Board of Governors Pakistan House; Rana Athar, Director General Pakistan House, academicians, analysts and a large number of research scholars.—PR