Kashmiris will offer lives if situation remains grim: NC

Srinagar

National Conference president and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said if the situation in Kashmir continues to remain grim, then no place will be left in Valley where from people won’t offer their lives.

Talking to media men at SKICC Abdullah said that if we need to come out of this storm we have to talk to Pakistan.

He said the anger among Kashmiri youth is brewing because of the tragedies the nation is facing itself. “There are misunderstandings growing in the nation.”

“Young people of Kashmir are seeing a dark future. We had an autonomy which was granted to us. Autonomy must be restored to the people so that their honour is restored. Playing tricks with it will not help,” he said.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is power thirsty and that is why they aren’t quitting from the coalition government in the state. “They (PDP) always impressed upon talks but the dialogue hasn’t yet started.”

He said even though Kashmiris are fighting for their rights, tourists must visit Kashmir and enjoy its beauty. “The propaganda which the media is spreading against Kashmiris needs to be stopped,” he said.—RK