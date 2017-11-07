Kashmiris will not accept less than freedom: Safi

Islamabad

The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter, Ghulam Mohammad Safi has said that the people of Kashmir will not accept anything less than right to self-determination.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi addressing a function held under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM) in Sialkot to remember the Jammu martyrs said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for Kashmir cause which would not go waste, KMS reported. He said that the liberation movement would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Prominent Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, Dr Zahid Ghani Dar and others also spoke on the occasion.—KMS