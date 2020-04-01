Kashmiris warned to declare travel history or face legal action

SRINAGAR People who entered Indian occupied Kashmir after March 1 have been warned to declare their travel history within two days or face legal action. District magistrates in IOK have also asked people associated with members of the Tablighi group, the religious organisation to which a person who died of COVID-19 belonged, to give their details. This is the last chance being given to report to authorities about travel history abroad and outside the Valley,failing which one can face imprisonment under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the officials said.—KMS