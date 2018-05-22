Kashmiris want resolution of Kashmir dispute: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that Kashmiri people are fighting for their right to self-determination, as promised to them by the international community through various UN resolutions.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved through so-called development or mere cosmetic measures but by taking practical political steps.

The spokesperson said the people of Kashmir have time and again resolved that they want an end to their miseries which is only possible when they are allowed to enjoy their right to self-determination. For this, Kashmiri people have rendered precious sacrifices.—KMS