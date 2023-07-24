The civil society members in Indian illegally occu-pied Jammu and Kashmir have said that they just want Jammu and Kashmir to be the same as it was on August 04, 2019.

The civil society members after a meeting in Srinagar told media men anyone outsider (non-Kashmiri), who has lived in Jammu and Kashmir, will never be acceptable citizens of JK by giving them so-called new domicile certificates by the Bharatiya Janata Party regime to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The BJP/RSS regime had changed the state subject of IIOJK by amending domicile law, aimed at changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP/RSS and their establishment are playing with fire on the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they warned.

Prior to August 05, 2019, when Modi regime stripped IIOJK of its special status, husbands of Kashmiri women married outside the territory had no right to buy the property or apply for jobs in IIOJK, while now with the amendment in the J&K Domicile Act, they will have all the rights.

The Indian government has authorised tehsildars to issue such certificates against a valid proof of marriage and a domicile certificate of spouse, while the deputy commissioner will be the appellate authority for the same.

As per the ‘J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020’, domicile certificates will be issued to all Permanent Resident Certificate holders and their children living outside the occupied territory.

They said that India snatched the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and changed the demography of the internationally recognized disputed territory.

The members appealed to the Indian judiciary mostly the Supreme court to restore constitutional rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India to the people of IIOJK under Article 370/35/A, take immediate steps for restoration of people’s faith in the Constitution and give an urgent hearing and disposal to the representations before the courts and restore the constitutional safeguards.

They demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, ulema, students and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

They also appealed to the international community to work for peace, save the future generations and give peace a chance for stability in South Asia.—KMS