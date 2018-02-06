‘We are for Kashmiris, they are for us’: President

Urges world to seek end of Indian atrocities

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

On Monday the being Feb. 5 the Pakistan nation and Kashmiris all over world reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and its future will be decided by the people of Kashmir, said President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing the main event here in connection with Kashmir solidarity day which was attended by various segments of the society including parliamentarians and Kashmiri leadership.

The president said that the people of occupied Kashmir do not accept and recognize the Indian occupation and they will not do so in future also. “ We are for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for us. There is no difference between us. We were one, are one and will always remain one”.

The President noted that freedom struggle of the valiant people of Kashmir is a unique movement in the world. They have been resisting persecution for the last seventy years. Despite this severe repression, they have been heroically facing the subjugation. It is the only freedom movement of the world against which all forms of oppression were used. Even pellet guns were deliberately fired into the eyes of youth which destroyed their lives by damaging their eye sight.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, Mamnoon Hussain reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of IOK until the achievement of their objective. He said the global conscience should support the people of IOK by keeping aside all other considerations.

Mamnoon Hussain regretted that attempts are being made to deprive the Kashmiri people of their motherland by changing its demography. He said the Indian leadership had pledged to resolve the dispute through a free and fair plebiscite but later the Indian side reneged on their promises.

The President pointed out that in this age, the international community is fully cognizant of the situation in IOK. Pakistan and other responsible states are drawing the attention of the world community towards this tyranny but the world has failed to end these Indian brutalities. We believe that turning a blind eye towards the atrocities being committed in IOK will complement the obnoxious practice of the oppression of weak and impoverished nations which will be devastating for the international peace.

Mamnoon Hussain further stated that India has been using nefarious means to malign the indigenous freedom movement of the people of IOK. According to latest reports, notorious militant organizations operating in different parts of the world are being mobilized in IOK by India in order to sabotage the indigenous movement of Kashmir. This is a treacherous scheme which will have devastating repercussions. The President said that this Indian effort will also go in vain like those of the past. He said the situation in IOK has already endangered the peace of South Asia. Therefore, we urge the world nations to use their influence for the right of self determination of Kashmiris in order to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in the region.

“Despite of the massacres, mass graves and atrocities committed by the Indian occupation forces and Hindu extremists, the freedom movement of Kashmir continues with full vigor. Being aware of immense courage and passion for freedom of Kashmiris, I believe that this unprecedented movement of human history will achieve the desired objective,” added the president.

The President emphatically stated that the powers which are turning a blind eye towards the brutalities being unleashed in the IOK for the sake of their petty interests will not be forgiven in the history of mankind. He urged the world nations to support the legitimate struggle of the people of IOK in order to save the world from a grave human tragedy.

Demanding release of all political prisoners, freedom of expression and stoppage of atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the president asked Indian to withdraw its draconian laws and Kashmiri leadership should be allowed to travel abroad and that international human rights observers be allowed to work in IOK.

The president called upon the UNSC to fulfill its promises made with the Kashmiri people adding the solution of this longstanding dispute lies in a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.