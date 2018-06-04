Kashmiris unity unnerves India: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that frustrated by the unity of Kashmiri resistance leadership, India and its local collaborators are taking ultimate repressive measures to force people of Kashmir into submission.

The Mirwaiz in a statement in Srinagar condemned the imposition of curfew and other restrictions in the city and termed the measures as anti-people policies of the ruling regime.

By observing complete shutdown, he said, people of Jammu and Kashmir have once again showed their commitment towards their cause and conveyed loudly to India and its stooges that there was no question of surrender.

He denounced the continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani, detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik and imposition of stringent curbs in Srinagar.

While paying rich tributes to Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah, the Mirwaiz said that that Muhajir-e-Milat was the true reflection of the genuine aspirations of the majority people of Kashmir. He said that Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah while representing the political aspirations of majority people in Kashmir in 1947 raised the voice for right to self-determination and “today fourth generation of Kashmir is demanding the same right and is actively participating in the ongoing freedom movement.”

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Patron, paid rich tributes to the martyrs of battle of Badr, one of the significant battles of Islam.—KMS