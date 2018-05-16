Kashmiris to protest Modi visit on JRL call

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for ‘Lal Chowk chalo’ on Saturday, May 19 to protest the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 19. JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on Tuesday appealed people to march towards the historic Lal Chowk on Saturday to protest the PM’s visit.

The leaders, in a statement, also called for a shutdown on May 21 on the anniversaries of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone and martyrs of Hawal massacre. “A grand rally will be organised on the day to pay tributes to the martyrs at Eidgah,” they said.—GK