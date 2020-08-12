Kashmiris to observe India’s Independence day as black day

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Kashmiris will observe India’s Independence Day on August 15 as a black day to convey the message to the international community that New Delhi has usurped their inalienable right to self-determination by the dint of force.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the muscular move of August 5, 2019, regarding the occupied territory by the Indian government and its most brutal implementation was the most sordid chapter in the tragic saga of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has been over one year of military siege with widespread imprisonments and harassment.

Anti-Kashmiri laws and ordinances are being thrust on the Kashmiris as reminders of aggression. Even observance of religious rights is barred,” it deplored.

The statement said that India’s unilateral and unlawful 5th August action was against international law, UN charter and the 4th Geneva Convention.

It said that India’s move to change the demographic character of the occupied territory would not be able to change the reality of the Kashmir dispute.

This decision has only increased the resentment among the Kashmiris and will be protested despite oppression and repressive actions, it added.

The Hurriyat forum maintained that it has always advocated a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabir Ahmad Dar in a statement said India had never demonstrated seriousness and good faith in resolving the Kashmir dispute. While greeting the people of Pakistan their Independence Day said that Pakistan was the only visible support to people of Kashmir and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was the center of the wishes and feelings of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He called for complete shutdown on August 15, India’s Independence Day,

Mehaz-e-Azadi Chairman Muhammad lqbal Mir in a statement while greeting the people and the Government of Pakistan two-day ahead of their Independence Day said that Pakistan was the only country in the whole world, which openly supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and their freedom struggle on political, diplomatic and moral levels.

He said the existence of Pakistan has proven to be a great blessing for the Muslims of the entire world especially for the Muslims of South Asia.

He aslo called for complete shutdown on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front senior Vice Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

“The struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to their just and legitimate cause,” he said.—KMS