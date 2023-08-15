Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Indian Independence Day, tomorrow, as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations. Black flags will be hoisted everywhere while protest rallies be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. The Kashmiris across the world will hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison. A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across the territory. The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with the deployment of paramilitary troops, new bunkers and barricades.

Despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion. Youth gathered in small groups and chanted Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on the their houses. As the clock struck 12 in the midnight, the Kashmiris burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addressing an event in Srinagar said, the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing unprecedented public resentment across Jammu and Kashmir owing to its anti-poor, anti-middle class policies and tax terrorism imposed on the Kashmiris.

APHC-AJK organized an event at its office in Islamabad, today and cut cake to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. Special prayers were offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and early freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies were held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley and other parts of Azad Kashmir to celebrate the day. The participants of the rallies raised slogans like “Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilaha Illallah “, “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan”, “Dil Dil Hai Kashmir Jaan Jaan Pakistan” and “We are Pakistanis” …”Pakistan is ours”.—KMS