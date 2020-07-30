Kashmiris to observe Aug 5 as ‘Youm e Istehsal’

Mirpur (AJK)

Brisk preparations were afoot across Jammu & Kashmir, by the people living on both sides of the LOC (line of control) and across the world to observe August 5 as “Youm e Istehsal.” This is as a mark of extreme protest on the eve of the first anniversary of India’s revocation of the special status of the internationally disputed Kashmir region via the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A last year, from India’s constitution.

“Like across Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir the day will also be marked with protest processions and rallies to be held the world over including United States, European countries including United Kingdom to register extreme indignation the Indian nefarious action of abrogation of the special status of disputed J&K State besides to express complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and to condemn to Indian government’s illegal action to change the special status of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”, said Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supeme Council (GPKSC).

Addressing quarterly meeting of the GPKSC at its head quarter in London on Thursday speakers including the Chairman of the organization Raja Sikander Khan, President Kaala Khan and other senior executive members of the organization appealed to the masses including millions of Kashamiri expatriates settled in various parts of the world including those living in the UK to highlight the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IOK through social and print media.

Raja Sikander Khan said that a major demonstration against the Indian sinister acts the world-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state, will be staged by Kashmiris in front of the Indian High Commission in London on August 5 to apprise external peace and freedom-loving nations of the world the negative repercussions of the Indian nefarious unilateral action of August 5 last year stabbing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir State, the message said.

Hundredss of the leaders of all Pakistani and Kashmir political, religious and people belonging to all walks of life settled in UK and other European countries will participate in the protest procession to apprise the external world of the true black face of India involved in abusing the humanity, human values beings in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, Raja Sikander Khan said.—APP