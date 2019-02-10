Kashmiris to not rest till turning Bhatt’s dream into reality: Mushaal

Staff Reporter

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, while paying glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Bhatt on his martyrdom anniversary, vowed that Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned to turn his dream of self-determination into a reality.

She said that complete shutdown will be observed in Indian occupied Kashmiri tomorrow (Monday) to mark the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Bhatt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th of February in 1984.

Mushaal, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said, “Muhammad Maqbool Butt was secretly sent to gallow at Tihar Jail in New Delhi; however, his sacrifice has got etched in our collective conscience striving for right to self-determination.

She said that Indian occupied forces could martyr Kashmiris but they could not be deterred of their right to self-determination by such brutal and inhuman tactics.

Mushaal went on to say that the sacrifice offered by Bhatt is a constant reminder of the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir in our 71-year long struggle, which won’t be wasted and their mission would be completely come what may.

She said that Kashmiri people observing Maqbool Bhatt’s death anniversary is to give a message to the Indian government and the occupied forces that the Kashmiris remain united and steadfast in pursuance of the Kashmir cause.

“Though the brutal ruling junta always resorts to new suppressive methods to crush people’s resistance, Kashmiris will continue their struggle until breaking the shackles of Indian occupation,” she vowed.

She appealed to the international community to take note of the people’s sacrifices and the unabated atrocities and repression unleashed by the brutal forces.

Mushaal called upon the world bodies especially human rights organizations to force ask Indian government to return the mortal remains of Maqbool Bhatt buried in Tihar Jail to his families for burial in Kashmir.

Share on: WhatsApp