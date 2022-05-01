Kashmiris to foil Modi regime’s evil designs with unity

The incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while condemning the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government’s political and cultural onslaught on Kashmir has said that the Kashmiris will foil the apartheid regime’s evil designs with unity.

In a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said the BJP’s hostile policy on Kashmir is driven by its racial bias, Islamophobia and its zeal for turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. He said that ban on holding prayers on Jumatul Wida and preventing people from observing Shab-e-Qadr in mosques were obvious manifestations of BJP’s bias and discrimination against Islam. The APHC leader said, the policy of shutting down places of worship and restricting worshipers from attending religious gatherings are akin to the policy Israel has been practicing against Muslims in Palestine and Modi is hell bent on turning Kashmir into Palestine.

Meanwhile, people continued protest demonstrations in Jammu, Udhampur, Akhnoor and other areas of the occupied territory against the occupation authorities’ failure to address the issue of deepening power crisis. Indian police arrested several protesters when they tried to march towards the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence in Jammu.

One Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured, today, after an army vehicle turned turtle in Sumbal Bala Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district.

On the other hand, the founder and Executive Director of World Without Genocide, Dr Ellen Kennedy, during a Congressional Briefing in Washington warned that the Indian government is gearing up for genocide of Muslims similar to the Holocaust through discriminatory policies and acts of state-sponsored violence. Drawing parallels between the Indian government’s policies of forced statelessness for Muslims and Nazi Germany’s Nuremberg laws, she stated that India’s growing Hindu extremist movement had created anti-Muslim hate with official support and impunity for anti-Muslim violence.

Singaporean novelist of Indian origin, Balli Kaur Jaswal, in an Instagram post said that she declined an invitation from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting of prominent Sikh personalities. She said Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and actions go against her personal values and the tenets of her Sikh faith.—KMS