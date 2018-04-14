Kashmiris to contribute more for Pakistan’s prosperity: Farooq

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party (AJK DWP)has approved 26 projects costing over Rs.2.569 billion.

The 10th meeting of the approving forum of AKDWP for the financial year 2017-18 held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.) Dr.Syed Asif Hussain.

The meeting was attended by the venerable representatives of the Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the P&DD, GoAJ&K.

In the meeting 26 projects costing over PRs. 2.569 billion appertaining to Health, Sports, Youth and Culture, Industries/Sericulture, Higher Education, Foreign Aid, Physical Planning & Housing, Development Authorities, Communication & Works and Research and Development Sectors were considered.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion include Operational Support of Poonch Medical College, Rawalakot, Construction of Squash Court at Muzaffarabad, Development of Sericulture Infrastructure in AJ&K, Repairing of Old Buildings and Construction of Rearing Halls in Southern Districts of AJ&K, Establishment of Exploration & Promotion Division in Mineral Department, Land Compensation of Leftover and Court Decisions for Colleges of AJ&K, Payment of Pending Liabilities of Land against 32 Middle, 21 High, 1 Scout Headquarter & 2 Elementary Colleges in AJ&K, Construction of Commercial Plaza of Teachers Foundation, Muzaffarabad, Payment of Pending Liabilities Against Work Done of Education Sector Reform Programme (ESR) in AJ&K, Restoration of Irrigation Infrastructure & Flood Mitigation at Khani da Phal, Bhimber, Restoration of Flood Protection Structures along Poonch River at Dakhori Park, Kotli City and Water Supply Scheme at Kotli & Nakyal under DCRIP, Rehabilitation of Flood Protection Structure at Mong Bajri Nullah Mahl, along Malwani Nullah and along Mahl at Chatter-II Bagh, Establishment of Food Quality Control Laboratory, Muzaffarabad, Compensation for Land/Structure of Cases against Courts Decisions pertaining to the Districts of North Zone, Construction of High Court/Shariat Court Circuit Bench at Mirpur and Kotli, Construction of Protection Wall along Left Bank of River Poonch at Mandi Peeran, Kotli, Capacity Building of PP&H Department, Construction of Press Club and Renovation of Bar Room at District Head Quarter (DHQ) Bhimber, Restoration of Damaged Protection Work on Right Bank of Nullah Mahal at Qadarabad, District Bagh, Beautification of Bagh City & Improvement, Construction Metalling & Black Topping of Link Roads in Notified Areas of Bagh Dev. Authority, Improvement & Reconditioning of Main Kotli-Nakyal Road Panagh Gali to Peer Nasora Road, Kotli, Goin Nullah to Thorar Road, Link Road (Col. Muzaffar House-Baadoon via Lowar Numble.—PR