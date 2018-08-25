Kashmiris to continue struggle till success: Samad

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has said that the people of Kashmir will continue their ongoing freedom struggle till they achieved freedom from the Indian bondage.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi addressing a public gathering at the Jamia Masjid in Ajas area of Bandipore, today, apprised the people of the consequences of the repeal of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that protects the special privileges and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp