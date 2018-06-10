Kashmiris to continue struggle till success: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has reiterated that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian bondage.

Syed Ali Gilani, who is under continued house arrest since 2010, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppets of New Delhi had unleashed a reign of terror against innocent civilians in the territory. He said that by placing curbs, denying religious obligations and detaining resistance leaders, the authorities were denying them the right to stage peaceful protests. Syed Ali Gilani said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar strongly refuted the news being circulated by a section of Indian media about his meeting with some persons associated with pro-India Peoples Democratic Party. He termed it a desperate attempt by the PDP to gain some sort of credibility among the Kashmiri masses and create doubts in the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar said that people of occupied Kashmir were peacefully pursuing their inalienable right to self-determination promised to them by the international community but India was using brute force to suppress their just struggle. The Awami Action Committee, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, paid rich tributes to its leader, Molvi Mushtaq Ahmed, on his martyrdom anniversary. He was shot dead by unknown gunmen while he was leaving a mosque in Srinagar in 2004.—KMS