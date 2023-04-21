‘Kashmiris to celebrate real Eid once they achieve freedom from India’

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that although Eid is the day of joy, happiness and blessings, yet the Kashmiris have so far missed the real spirit of this day because they are reeling under the curse of Indian slavery for the last over seven decades.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in his message on the eve of Eidul-Fitr said Kashmiris will celebrate the real Eid once they break the shackles of Indian slavery and free their motherland from Indian illegal occupation.

He expressed his heartfelt Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, especially the Kashmiri Muslims, and said Eid is the day of expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah seeking His blessings, and express-ing solidarity with families of our martyrs, destitute, and orphans. He said, it is the day of rejuvenating the spirit of freedom and we should not forget the families of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause of freedom.

The APHC leader said the people of IIOJK are facing extreme situation due to the brutalities of Indian troops. He said India has turned occupied Kashmir into a mourning center and land of widows and orphans.

“Over one million trigger happy Indian troops are marauding and brutalizing Kashmiri society with atrocious vengeance. Since 1989, nearly one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred, thousands have been crippled, blinded through brutal torture and pellet guns, hundreds of people are languishing in Indian jails, over eight thousand have been subjected to custodial disappearance and over twelve thousand women have been raped by Indian forces’ personnel. In order to cripple Kashmiris economically, thousands of houses, shops and other structures have been razed to the ground. Thousands of houses have been sealed, demolished and poor families have been evicted and deprived of their belongings,” he said.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said, lives, honor, dig-nity, identity and culture of Kashmiris are at stake but unfortunately the UN, world powers, and inter-national human rights organizations have observed criminal silence on the situation.

He appealed to the Kashmiri people to celebrate the Eid with austerity and simplicity and share their celebrations with orphans, widows and poor people. He also saluted the resilience of Kashmiri political prisoners and said they are heroes of Kashmir, and their supreme sacrifices will not go to waste. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to offer every sac-rifice to protect the geographical integrity of Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting Indian conspiracies to change the demography of the territory.

Meanwhile, illegally detained APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Irfani, in his message also congratulated the Muslims of IIOJK on the eve of Eidul-Fitr. He appealed them take special care of the families of the Kashmiri martyrs on this auspicious occasion and share their Eid joys with them.

He said, “We should not forget Kashmiri free-dom fighters, activists, journalists, and human rights activists who have been imprisoned in various jails of IIOJK and India. They are living with great bravery and courage in the worst Indian prisons. On the occasion of Eid, we salute their determination, cour-age and bravery and pray for their health and safety and for their early release,” he added.—KMS