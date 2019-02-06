Kashmiris thankful of Pakistan’s sincere support

Muzaffarabad

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that the relation with the people of Jammu & Kashmir determined by father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was maintained well by all of the governments of Pakistan till now since the emergence of the country the 72 years ago. Addressing the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly held in the State capital on Tuesday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity day, Raja Farooq Haider said “India was adhering to operation all out in IHK under which Kashmiris who aspire for freedom are killed. Besides held valley, India has continued barbaric operations along the LoC, targeting innocent civilians of AJK through frequent unprovoked firing”.

He demanded of the world powers to play their role to help Kashmiris attained their inalienable right to self-determination. Expressing gratitude to President of Pakistan and Chief Minister GB, Raja Farooq Haider said that presence of President Arif Alvi had encouraged people of AJK and sent a positive message across the LoC on Kashmir Solidarity Day. He wished that it would had been great if Prime Minister Imran Khan and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif would also have graced the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day in the liberated territory.

The AJK Premier said when Modi recently visited India held Kashmir no one welcomed him there. But when Pakistani President visited AJK today he was accorded warm welcome by leaders of all political parties irrespective of their political affiliations, he maintained.

Haider said people of GB should be given their constitutional rights equal to other provinces of the country and AJK as they had given tremendous sacrifices for Kashmir liberation struggle. He said geographic importance of GB had increased manifold as it was gateway to CPEC. He was of the view that federal government should elaborate Kashmir policy by calling joint parliament session. The Prime Minister also lauded the role of armed forces of the country for effectively defending LOC and countering Indian shelling in a befitting way.—APP

