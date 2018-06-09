Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom is genuine: Yasin Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the people of Kashmir and Palestine desire to live with dignity, honor and freedom but the international community is denying them the basic rights.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a mammoth public gathering at Charar-e-Sharief in Badgam, today, said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and self-determination was genuine and use of military might, political gimmicks or oppressive measures could not deter them from pursuing the sacred goal.

He said only way to ensure lasting peace, prosperity, development and tranquility is to accept the reality and right of Kashmiris and grant it to them without any further delay.

He said Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where on daily basis young and old are being slaughtered with impunity by the Indian forces.

Replying the assertions of the Indian Home Minster about resistance camp playing with the future of new Kashmiri generations, the JKLF Chairman said how can those people who are killing and blinding Kashmiri youth have the audacity to deliver sermons on saving new generations of Kashmir.

He said from last seventy years, India is using its military and police against the Kashmiri people especially the youth. Youth are subjected to torture, arrest and humiliation and thus pushed to the wall, he deplored.

He said that from 2016 uprising till today, more than 600 young and old have been killed, more than ten thousands blinded and thousands maimed and imprisoned by India and its local agents. He said this genocide and state sponsored violence continues unabated and sole aim of it is to suppress Kashmiri voices for freedom and self-determination.

Recalling history of different resistance movements, the JKLF Chairman said that no oppressor or illegal occupant till date has succeeded in suppressing the desire for freedom and self-determination of the oppressed nations and in this battle between the weak and powerful, it is the suppressed and weak who taste the last triumph and success.

Yasin Malik said, “Freedom and right to self-determination are our birthright, our desire, our aspiration and our demand and only way to address Kashmiri issue, only way to ensure lasting peace, prosperity, development and tranquility is to accept this reality and right of Kashmiris and grant it to them without any further delay.—KMS