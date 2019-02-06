Kashmiris self-determination right cannot be trampled by force: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the opinion of the people of Kashmir is the most important for the final settlement of Kashmir issue. In a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that every year on February 05 all Pakistanis pay tribute to the unsheltered steadfastness and heroism of the people of Kashmir. It is the day to reiterate our solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people, he added.

The Adviser said that, the people of Pakistan stand for the Independence and fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir. He said that the PPP always stood with the people of Kashmir for their just struggle and following the footsteps of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also constantly highlighted the issue of Kashmir globally.

He said that the right of independence cannot be snatched by anyone. The Adviser said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people cannot be ignored. The Adviser said that the International community should ensure the speedy and just resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

