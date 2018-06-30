Kashmiris’ sacrifices not to go waste: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a meeting, presided over by its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to a boy, Khalid Sharif, on his 9th martyrdom anniversary. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Sultan Magray, Merajuddin Soleh, Bashir Ahmed and Ghulam Nabi Waseem. The personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force threw the 14-year-old Khalid Sharif to Jhelum River. When he tried to swim and come to the bank of the river, the CRPF troops opened indiscriminate fire and killed him.

The JKMC leaders on the occasion, paying tributes to the martyr, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, addressing a public meeting at Awanta Bhawan in Srinagar said that the United Nations should fulfill its responsibilities towards settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He said, “Freedom is our birthright and no power on earth can stop us from achieving this right.” He deplored that the Indian troops were committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir with impunity.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmed Mir in a prayer meeting paid homage to Aijaz Ahmed Bazaz on his martyrdom anniversary. They said that it was their collective responsibility of trhe people to carry forward the martyrs’ mission.—KMS