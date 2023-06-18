Kashmiris, rights bodies to protest against Modi’s US visit next week

A prominent Kashmiri advocacy group has announced that Kashmiris and their supporters will stage a protest rally near the White House on June 22 when the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be meeting the US President, Joe Biden, in Washington, amid India’s escalating atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary-General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, in a media interview said that he was getting immense response from the community members as well as expressions of support from several other organizations in the effort to highlight India’s brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people from all over the US and Canada were expected to come to Washington to join the demonstration that will serve as a reminder that the UN-pledged right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir has still not been implemented and that they continue to suffer under Indian occupation.

Dr Fai said WKAF has also hired three digital trucks that would flash messages like “Fascist Modi does not belong to White House” as they pass by key buildings and landmarks in this capital city. Other digital messages include, “Trade with India not fine when human rights are on decline”, “Indian democracy: Dead in Kashmir”, “Kashmir at the brink of Genocide” and “Modi guilty of crimes against humanity in Kashmir”.—KMS