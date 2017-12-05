Kashmiris reject interlocutors: Farooq

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that masses in occupied Kashmir are struggling for their freedom according to United Nations Resolutions, Indian Interlocutors have already been rejected by Kashmiri leadership and they seek the only solution for Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions.

Prime Minister expressed his views while addressing to a delegation of Think Tank Conciliation Resources England lead by Sardar Tahir Aziz and Mrs. Alex Sokfield here on Monday.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir said that the situation in the occupied Kashmir is very worried. Indian forces have started serious and deteriorating human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, adding that PM AJK stated that The United Nations have acknowledged the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people as India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri in presence of more than 8 million paramilitary forces and making the disputed territory as Military State who are chanting slogans for freedom.

“People of occupied Kashmir have rejected all the packages from India, However, Pakistan is the final destination of Kashmiris and will continue to offer sacrifices till the achievement of this destination; Kashmiri have clarified their position on India by raising slogans of Pakistan and hoisting green flag” PM AJK reiterated.

Prime Minister also apprised the delegation about the vice versa situation in Azad Kashmir, saying that the independent territory of Azad Kashmir is developing rapidly and people are living in a peaceful environment, “The steps are being taken under the systematic strategy for implementation and development plans in AJK and all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the merit and justice system; Natural resources have been utilized for tourism enhancement and hydro power projects, for this he said the tourism Corridor in Azad Kashmir has been introduced with an investment of 10 billion rupees and it will revolutionize the sector of tourism in Azad Kashmir.” PM AJK added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider called on Chairman Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Raja Zafar ul Haq and congratulated him on being elected as Chairman of the Party. Prime Minister also briefed the chairman that the Indian occupation forces are busy in the massacres of the masses, particularly targeting Kashmiri youth besides the people severely affected due to Indian aggression on Line of Control.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Kashmir is a problem of our lives and death, we will never leave Kashmir alone and Political, moral and diplomatic support for the Freedom of movement will remain constant. Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan also attended the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Muslim League-N. The PML-N Central Executive Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mian Nawaz Sharif. The Meeting comprised on 27 party members was the first meeting of the newly designated CEC members announced few days ago.