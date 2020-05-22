Kashmiris protest rising Indian atrocities

Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Kashmiris from all segments of political pluralism of J&K on Thursday held a condemnatory protest under management of Jammu and Kashmir Democractic Forum here calling upon the international community to help save lives of Kashmiris sieged by one million Indian military personnel, burning their houses, looting their businesses and killing their youth. Condemnation protest was held outside of National Press Club here.

Protesters paid rich homage to Wednesday martyrs Junaid Sehrai and Tariq Ahmed vowing that no ups and downs of time would deter people of Jammu and Kashmir from advancing their freedom struggle as over 600,000 Kashmiris have already laid down their lives since August 1947. Looting and vandalizing Kashmiri houses, killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces has become a free for all atrocious exercise in Held Kashmir. Day is not far off when illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces would be routed by valiant people of the State, protesters vowed.

Protesters appeal to the international community to take urgent notice that India was using every savage tactics to change the demographic complexion of the State by reducing their population. Recent enforcement of domicile laws was a dirty link in the chain, they added.

Those who addressed the protest meeting included Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Azmi Gull, Mohammad Sharif Dar, Ambereen Turk, Sanaullah Khan. Funeral prayer in absentia was also offered for two martyrs Junaid Sehrai and Tariq Ahmed.