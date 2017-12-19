Kashmiris paid unprecedented sacrifices for Kashmir cause

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the people of Kashmir have paid unprecedented sacrifices for cause of freedom from India.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public meeting at Panditpora in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their dedication for the cause of Kashmir. He said Kashmiris including youth and women are equally playing their role and urged the world community to facilitate a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

He said that the Kashmir dispute was basically a very simple question of the right to self-determination but India, he said, had complicated the issue by its obduracy and by perpetrating oppression on the Kashmiri people with over seven hundred thousand troops..—KMS