Kashmiris only demanding their inalienable right: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that that the people of Kashmir are demanding right to self-determination, which was promised to them by India and the world community.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a party meeting in Kulgam said that the cruel Indian rulers had no right to describe themselves democrats.

He strongly condemned the massive human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He demanded repeal of draconian laws including Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which provided impunity to the troops for their brutal actions. Opposing the abrogation of Article 35-A, he said that by such move India wanted to change demography of the territory.—KMS

