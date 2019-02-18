Kashmiris observe shutdown against mob attacks

Observer Report

Srinagar

A complete shutdown was observed in Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday to mark protests against attacks by Hindu mobs on Muslims in the valley.

The call for the strike was given by trade bodies such as the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Forum and Kashmir Economic Alliance. All shops and business establishments remained closed and public transport was off the roads due to the strike.

On the other hand, Indian occupying forces have suspended mobile and internet services in most parts of the valley and strict restrictions have been imposed to prevent any protests.

Following the Pulwama attack, Kashmiris have been targeted in IoK by Indian security forces and Hindu extremists. More than 2,000 people have taken shelter in a mosque in the Bathindi district fearing attacks from Hindu extremists.

A resident of Bhatindi, Nouman Manzoor, said, “Over 2,000 people are stationed at Makkah Masjid in Bathindi right now and more people are pouring in. These include stranded Kashmir-bound passengers and people living in sensitive zones of Jammu district.” Abdul Majid, a resident of Ganderbal district, said, “I am part of a group comprising around 700 people and we had gone to visit Ajmer in 15-16 buses. We returned a couple of days ago, but as the Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut, we were putting up at Narwal.”

“On Friday, a group of Hindu hooligans came to the area and pelted stones on us. They damaged our buses and misbehaved with us. Fearing violence, we came to Bathindi, last night,” he added.

Following the Pulwama attack, the Indian government has withdrawn the security of five Kashmiri leaders and all public facilities extended to them,said a notification of dropping the security cover released by the Indian ministry of interior.

