Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day, today, with the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The puppet authorities prevented the All Parties Hurriyat Conference from holding a seminar in Srinagar, today. The aim of the seminar scheduled at the residence of the APPHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, was to deliberate over the 18 Kashmir-related resolutions that have been passed in the UN since 1948. However, the puppet authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength outside the residence-cum-office of Syed Ali Gilani to stop people from entering the venue.

The authorities had also put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqui, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Molvi Bashir Ahmed under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from participating in the seminar.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including women and children, attended the funeral of a youth, Arif Ahmed Sofi, in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today, amid pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. Arif Ahmed Sofi, the son of Hurriyet leader Muhammad Maqbool Sofi, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Herwan in Sopore, last evening. The martyred youth was laid to rest in his native Younsu area in the district. Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements strongly denounced the cold-blooded murder of Arif Ahmed Sofi.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had turned Kashmir into a big jail where arresting people, placing Hurriyat leaders under house arrest and clamping curfews and restrictions had become order of the day.

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, addressing public meetings in Islamabad district and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Muhammad Sultan Magrey, addressing his party meeting in Srinagar stressed the need of settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.—KMS