Kashmiris observe Quaid’s birth anniversary with zeal

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

People across Azad Jammu Kashmir celebrated 142nd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam held in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis – Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm. The Quaid’s birth day cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing “Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam” to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements – which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Mirpur major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Kashmiri NGO Jinnah Foundation, AJK on Monday with full respect and honour coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir.

The Jinnah Foundation Chairman Dr. Muhammad Chadurhy, Secretary General Altaf Hamid Rao, the PML (N) Youth Wing leader Wasif Amin Choudhry and eminent elders of the diverse segments of the local civil society cut the birthday cake of father of the nation at a ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Amin Chaudhry paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

The JF supremo said said that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

He reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir- since he had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

They emphasized for continue performing individual and collective role for turning Pakistan a true Islamic welfare, prosperous state to enter the ranks of the developed nations by strictly acting upon the vision of the Quaid. Participants of these ceremonies prayed for the progress, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs highlighting the great personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate home land for Muslims of the sub continent – Pakistan.