Kashmiris to observe Martyrs’ Day today

Thousands attend youth funeral prayers

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today, as the day of renewal of the pledge that they will continue the mission of their martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination.

The day will be marked by complete shutdown and a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where martyrs of 1931 are buried. Call for the observance of the day has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

On the 13th of July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule. Thousands of people had gathered outside the court to show their solidarity with Abdul Qadeer.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, today, participated in multi-rounds of funeral prayers of youth, martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Magam area of Badgam district. Three youth identified as Aaqib Gul, Javaid Ahmad Shiekh and Sajjad Ahmad Gilkar were martyred by troops during a night-long violent operation in Radbugh area of Badgam. Aaqib and Sajjad belonged to Srinagar, while Tafazul Islam alias Javid Sheikh hailed from Beerwah area of Badgam district. The killings triggered spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar and Badgam areas. Clashes erupted between youth and forces on the Airport road in Srinagar. Youth hurled rocks on police and paramilitary forces. The troops fired teargas shells on the protesting youth.

The mourners amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans carried the body of Aqib Gul towards the Hyderpora residence of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as they wanted the octogenarian leader to lead the funeral prayers. However, forces deployed there in strength did not let them proceed and the funeral was offered at Hyderpora Chowk. At least four rounds of funeral prayers were held for Tafazul Islam alias Javid Sheikh at his ancestral Narbal area of Budgam district. Tens of thousands of people participated in the funeral in which banners extolling Burhan Wani were hoisted by the mourners.

Complete shutdown was observed in Srinagar and Badgam areas against the killings. The authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions particularly in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gun and Safa Kadal areas of Srinagar and Magam, Aripanthan, Narbal and Beerwah areas of Badgam. Internet services were suspended in the two districts. The body of the third martyr, Sajjad Ahmad Gilkar was not yet handed over to his family. Shutdown was observed for the fifth consecutive day in Shopian to protest against the brutalities of Indian troops.

The members of Kashmir Bar Association, today, abstained from the court work in protest against the killing, maiming and blinding of innocent Kashmiris by the occupational forces.—KMS