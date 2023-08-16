Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday observed India’s Independence Day as a black day to mark protest against long forced and illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir State by India.

The Kashmiris across the world are staging anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership in its statement said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The leaders said India is rejoicing on its freedom but killing Kashmiris for demanding the same. Isn’t it a matter of shame for New Delhi? They pointed out that Indian armed forces has mercilessly killed over 500,000 Kashmiris in last 76 years but is still observing its Independence Day in the territory shamelessly. New Delhi, they added, is celebrating its freedom from Britishers, today, but denying the same to the IIOJK people. .

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel were deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort.

A multi-layer security blanket involving helicopter reconnaissance and drone surveillance was put in place to ensure smooth conduct of India’s Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir. Elite Special Operational Group personnel assisted by Indian army and paramilitary forces carried out area domination exercises around city centre Lal Chowk and Bakshi stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in the valley. The troops frisked vehicles and passersby.

Posters again appeared in different areas of the territory. The posters said that India had invaded Jammu and occupied Kashmir forcibly against the will of Kashmiri people.

According to the report, in district Mirpur, a protest rally was staged to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warning India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

“Every individual of AJK is fully prepared to make a defense of inch after inch of the motherland – shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dared to launch any attack against Pakistan or AJK”, the rally declared.

The rally thanked and paid rich tributes to the people of Pakistan for their unequivocal full support of Kashmiri’s struggle for right self-determination.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam Valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

People from diverse segments of civil society including social, political, and other public representative organization attended the rallies holding black flags and wearing black bands around their arms to mark Indian Independence Day as black day.

In Mirpur, elders of the city representing all segments of life including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organizations besides senior officials led the rally which marched through major city streets including Quid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Road, and central Shaheed chowk raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the valiant armed forces of the country.

The rally expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir for the past 10 days. India, it said, has latterly turned the occupied J&K state into the world’s largest jail and garrison.

The rally, through another resolution, called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored – for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

It urged the world body to take immediate notice of history’s worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression let loose against the innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir by forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state.

Through another unanimously passed resolution, the rally called upon the world body – UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch, and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in curfew-riddled occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Muslim-majority areas of the troubled valley in particular.

The rally warned the international community through another resolution that since India was moving for committing the world’s largest phased massacre of the freedom-loving population of the Muslim-majority occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers, besides another civilized world to immediately move for keeping extremist Indian Prime Minister Modi to abstain from this act of state terrorism. “Otherwise entire world in general and South Asia, in particular, may suffer with the unending global war”, it underlined. —KMS