Kashmiris’ observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

Iqbal Khan

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his radio message on the eve of Black Day said Pakistan will continue to raise the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at every regional and international forum. Traditionally Kashmiri people, the world over, commemorate India’s Republic Day as Black Day. This time the gloom had darker shades. Prime Minister Narendra Mode is all set to stampede the real mandate of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by holding another sham election to the fake State Assembly. On the one side, 26 January is celebrated by India as the Republic Day while, on the other side, the Day is marked by the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and all over the world as the Black Day. This is natural because Indian policy towards Kashmiri people has all along been of deceit, intimidation and usurpation of Human Rights.

Current situation in IoK is that New Delhi has totally lost the battle for hearts and minds in the Muslim-majority State. First the Governor’s rule was imposed by dismissing a government of which BJP itself was a part, and then moving the IoK under presidential rule, at least for six months. BJP has announced to field its candidates against all 87 seats. Aim is to have a BJP-led government installed in IoK that could support BJP’s ongoing onslaught with regard to Supreme Court hearings on Article 370 and Article 35A of Indian Constitution. And have a couple of resolutions passed by Assembly to dilute the peoples’ hype with regard to their right of self-determination.

The puppet regime had put the entire occupied Kashmir especially Srinagar and Jammu under siege. Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the occupied territory, causing huge inconvenience to the people. President Donald Trump had rejected Indian invitation to be the special guest on the eve of Republic Day. Trump had taken a principled stance on Kashmir conflict during his presidential campaign promising to settle the dispute. And one day he may revisit that part of his memory and dish out some interesting tweets with regard to Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination. This will however depend on how well Pakistan is able to play its Afghanistan options. It is encouraging that Kashmir issue is attracting more and more traction internationally as well as within the Indian society. Except a handful mafia of Indian politico-military establishment, now no one is at ease, within India, with regard to illegitimate Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Since 1947, India continues its repressive regime in the Occupied Kashmir through various machinations. Over half a dozen repressive laws, especially Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act etc., have drawn condemnation from HR watch dogs of credible repute like Amnesty International, Asia Watch etc. Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released on June 14, 2018 “Situation in Kashmir” pointed out Indian atrocities in the IoK. It said: “From July 2016, the High Commissioner for Human Rights has on numerous occasions requested the Governments of India and Pakistan that his Office be given unconditional access to Kashmir to assess the human rights situation. India rejected this request; while Pakistan offered access. OHCHR report is an eye-opener.

Kashmir is the most militarized conflict zone of the world where over half a million military is deployed in addition to usual law enforcing agencies. There is a perpetual aroma of insecurity in the occupied territories, this has turned IoK into an open cage. Over decades, various forms of state terrorism have been part of a deliberate campaign by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces against Muslim Kashmiris. Crackdowns, curfews, detentions, massacres, sporadic killings, demolition of properties, infliction of torture, disappearances, rape, breaking the legs, molestation of Muslim women and killing through fake encounters is the new ‘Normal’ in the IoK. The Indian Congress Party, which virtually segregated Jammu and Kashmir from the political and constitutional organization of India now appears revisiting its stance, the person in forefront is the former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram. Recently, daily Early Times attributed to him the comments: “We have to find a solution that may turn out to be unique. The whole effort should be quiet until the contours of a political solution to the problem are found. This is essential to take the process forward”. He added, “Once the broad contours of a political solution are arrived at, it should be made public at an appropriate time. We must find a solution that is honourable, equitable and acceptable to the vast majority, overwhelming majority, of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” Earlier also Chidambaram has been taking occasional digs at the BJP government for its failure to restore peace in occupied Kashmir, describing the Kashmir issue a long pending dispute concerning accession.

Former Indian Foreign Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has said that Government of India has been suppressing the freedom struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir by the use of brute force. He commented, “State doctrine is use force to quell any rebellion”. And the government of India had “ruined its relationship with the people of IoK…We hold on to Indian Occupied Kashmir only by the fact that we have our armed forces there.” It is high time for United Nations Secretary General to take a step forward and appoint a Special Representative to explore a viable solution to the Kashmir conflict. Any settlement must be done within the framework of UNSC resolutions and in consultation with Kashmiri people.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

