Kashmiris observe Indian independence day as Black Day APHC holds protest in front of Indian HC in Islamabad

Observer Report

Srinagar/Islamabad

Kashmiris across the world observed a ‘Black Day’ on Saturday while India celebrated its 73rd independence day.

A complete lockdown was being observed on the occasion in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A call for a complete strike was also given by veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, whereas Chairperson of Awami Action Committee Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led Hurriyat forum which was supported by almost all Hurriyat organisations. Geelani, in a message, said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedom loses every right to celebrate its independence.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesperson in a statement deplored that all basic human rights and civil liberties have been ruthlessly snatched and violated by India in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, held protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday to mark India’s Independence Day as black day.

Holding black flags and banners, the protestors chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, the APHC-AJK leaders reiterated their unflinching resolve to continue the struggle till resolution of the Kashmir issue. They said resolution of the lingering dispute is perquisite to the world peace.

The speakers said the brutal Indian forces are subjecting the innocent people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the worst kind of violence. They said the Kashmiri people are facing numerous difficulties owing to the continued curfew. The APHC leaders urged international community to pressure India and play their due role for realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. They said Pakistan is effectively raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum.