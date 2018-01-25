Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe the Indian Republic Day, on Friday, as Black Day to remind the world community that India continues to deny the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the day has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The day will be marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals. The leaders in a joint statement in Srinagar, today, said, India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day as it is occupying Jammu and Kashmir with its military might.

Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength in Srinagar and other towns ahead of the Indian Republic Day. Random crackdowns are being carried out and commuters are subjected to vigorous screening. Police have erected barricades in different areas of Baramulla and on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway frisking every passerby and vehicle before being allowed to move ahead.

Complete Shutdown will be observed in Handwara area of Kupwara district, tomorrow, to mark the anniversary of January 1990 massacre, perpetrated by Indian army and paramilitary forces. Dozens of Kashmiris were killed when the troops opened fire on protesters on the 25th January in 1990 in Handwara. The carnage took place soon after Jagmohan Malhotra took charge as governor of the occupied territory.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar criticized the puppet administration for its callous approach towards the rape and murder of a minor girl, Aasifa, in Kathua district. He said the incident has shaken the collective conscience of the Kashmiri people.

Hundreds of people hailing from Gujjar-Bakerwal community assembled outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Islamabad town and demanded the arrest of culprits behind the rape and murder of the Kathua girl.—KMS