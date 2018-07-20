Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day

Indian troops martyr one youth in Handwara

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day, today, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1947 that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution from the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition Plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra, in their statements in Srinagar said 19th July is an important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as seventy-one years ago on this day, the Kashmiris attached their future with Pakistan.

Speakers at a round table conference organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter in Islamabad said that by passing the resolution of Accession to Pakistan, the Kashmiris had expressed their feelings and aspirations about future of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Kashmiris were not only fighting for their freedom but also for the completion of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Batpora Magam area of Handwara town, today. Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmad Mir visited Nadihal Sopore, today, and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred youth, Ubaid Ahmad Lone.

Kashmiri detainees lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu have started hunger strike following the death of a fellow prisoner and freedom activist, Ghulam Hassan Malik, due to non-provision of medical care by the authorities in jail. Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Democratic Freedom Party, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in their statements expressed deep grief over the death of Ghulam Hassan Malik.

In Brussels, the European Parliament has issued a fresh document on Kashmir that contains history of 70-year-old dispute, its damaging impact on development in South Asia, UN resolutions, struggle of Kashmiri people against the Indian rule and human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The document titled ‘Kashmir: 70 years of disputes’ published by European Parliamentary Research Service provides an overview of the current situation in Kashmir outlining the issues that have been vividly described in the recent report of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp