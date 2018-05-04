Kashmiris never to surrender: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that many Kashmiri political prisoners are still languishing in jails given the fact that they have completed their incarceration period.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while talking to noted Indian civil society member and Chairman of Centre for Peace and Progress, O P Shaw, who called on him at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

O P Shaw talking to reporters said that he would raise the issue with concerned quarters and hopefully the case of those Kashmiri prisoners who deserved freedom would be reviewed. Shaw said that he was pained to listen from Syed Ali Gilani that the Kashmiri political workers were being harassed inside jails.

“I immediately brought the matter into the notice of police. I, in fact, told Gilani Sahab that I will raise the issue with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Everyone is equal before law and nobody should be harassed on the one or the other pretext,” he said.

O P Shaw maintained that the main objective of his visit was to persuade Syed Ali Gilani to start a dialogue with Government of India. “I told Gilani Sahab that solution to every problem lies in dialogue to which he responded that nothing positive ever came up after they entered into talks with New Delhi,” he added.—KMS