Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Condemning the killing innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for India to allow Kashmiris to decide their future.

In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said that only dialogue, not violence and killing, would resolve this conflict. “We will raise issue of India’s human rights violations in IOK and demand UNSC fulfil its Jammu and Kashmir plebiscite commitment,” he demanded.

In a second Tweet, the prime minister said that Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future.

His statement came a day after 14 Kashmiris were killed when Indian forces opened fire on them during a protest demonstration.

Share on: WhatsApp