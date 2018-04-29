Kashmiris’ miseries should end now: ex-Norwegian PM

Oslo

The former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kjell Magne Bondevik, has said that the miseries of the Kashmiris should end now.

Kjell Magne Bondevik speaking at a seminar on Kashmir organised by his organization, Oslo Center, in the capital city of Norway, expressed hope that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved soon.

“We have a deep interest in the issues existing in the region, including the problem of Kashmir,” he added.

The seminar was also addressed by Mushal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Prof Sten Widmalm, a professor of Political Science, Uppsala University of Sweden.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Mushal Malik for highlighting the Kashmir dispute.

The seminar was attended by a number of people from different walks of life including researchers and intellectuals.

Mushaal Malik in her address urged the international community to play its role in stopping the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian troops on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir and in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She also spoke on the brutal use of pellet guns by the Indian forces on the protestors in occupied Kashmir. She also mentioned rape and murder of a minor girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua area of Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Kashmir Scandinavian Council, Sardar Ali Shahnawaz, expressed his hope that the seminar with the participation of Norwegian intellectuals and researchers will make further awareness and understanding in Norway on the Kashmir dispute. He added that the Kashmir cause is being pursued in Norway from last 20 years.—KMS