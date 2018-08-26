Kashmiris’ identity, honour, economy at stake: APHC

Public rage rises to new high

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmiris’ identity, honour, economy and majority status is at stake due to constitutional, judicial and political aggression unleashed by New Delhi in the garb of abrogating Article 35-A and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. These Articles grant special status to the occupied territory and its citizens.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force against the common people especially the youth by the Indian troops and police across the Kashmir Valley. It said that people were being intimidated, subjected to severe torture, abused and humiliated on the pretext of cordon and search operations by the Indian forces’ personnel. The APHC appealed to the international community to help in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a demonstration in Budgam warned India of serious repercussions if it revoked the Article 35-A. A large number of senior citizens and pensioners held sit-in protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today, against the BJP government’s attempts to abrogate Article 35-A. The protest was led by the President of Pensioners Welfare Association, Sampat Prakash, and was participated by many Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Hilal Ahmed War, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Nisar Hussain Rathar and Syed Imtiaz Haider.

People took out a rally in Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu region, Saturday, in favour of retention of the Article 35-A. The Kashmir Centre for Social and Developmental Studies held seminars in Surankote and Poonch town in Jammu region to create awareness among the people about the importance of the retention of the Article 35-A. The Indian Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A on 31st August.

On the other hand, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to a youth who was martyred by the Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, yesterday. Hurriyat leaders including Bilal Siddiqi and Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi visited Soura area of Srinagar, today, and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred teenager, Umar Qayoom, on his 8th martyrdom anniversary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement warned the government of India of street protests in the occupied territory if it did not provide proper medical care to illegally detained ailing party chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. Meanwhile, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in separate landmine explosions in Keran area of Kupwara district.—KMS

