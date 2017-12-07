Kashmiris are fated to achieve freedom one day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India and expressed the hope that the Kashmiris would soon achieve freedom from the Indian bondage.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had itself taken the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations and promised before the World Body to give the people of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to decide their political future through right to self-determination.

Resistance leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Maulana Abbas Ansari and Rafiq Shah addressing Seerat conference in Srinagar, today, said that India was using its National Investigation Agency to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. The leaders condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani, the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Peoples Freedom League in their separate statements paid rich tributes to Yawar Bashir and two other youth, martyred by Indian troops in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. They criticized the puppet administration for unnecessarily prolonging the detention of Hurriyat leaders.

Several people were injured in firing of bullets and pellets by Indian troops on protesters at Hajin in Bandipora district, today. People took to the streets against Indian army’s involvement in burning of many residential houses in the area. Indian army and police also launched a joint cordon and search operation in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

A protest demonstration was held in Talab Khatikan area of Jammu region against the demolition of a madrassa and desecration of religious books at Gole Gujral by Jammu Development Authority. The protesters said that the move was a part of the hidden agenda of communal forces to harass the Muslims. Kashmir Bar Association and APHC leader, Bilal Siddiqui in their statements denounced the action.—KMS