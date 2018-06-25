Kashmiris facing worst kind of state terrorism: JKPM

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has said that India is subjecting the people of Kashmir to the worst kind of state terrorism to crush their indigenous struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that after having miserably failed in crushing the Kashmiris’ resolve by using the worst kind of oppression through their collaborators in occupied Kashmir, the rulers in Delhi now had given unbridled powers to the Indian forces to kill the people.

He said although there are several hundred thousand armed personnel present in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir.—KMS