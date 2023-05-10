Kashmiris demand G20 countries to boycott upcoming summit

Protest series continued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against G-20 meeting being hosted by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) – an internationally-recognized disputed territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of people gathered in Bagh city chanting “Boycott Boycott – G20 Boycott”, “Indian tyrants, leave Jammu and Kashmir” slogans. They were also holding banners and placards bearing phrases condemning the human rights violations by India in IIOJK. The protestors also took out a rally from Zaman Chowk to Sajjad Shaheed Chowk.

Addressing the demonstrators, the speakers said under the UN Charter an international event cannot be held in a disputed region. They said India is trying to use an international forum to achieve military objectives in IIOJK.

They said through such an event, India is attempting to mislead the world about the Kashmir dispute and the ground situation of the occupied territory. They added that the G-20 countries should realize India’s hidden motives behind the move and boycott it to frustrate its nefarious designs.

The demonstration was attended among others by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Shafi Kashmiri, Irshad Ahmed Butt, Dawood Ayub, Raja Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Latif Lone, Chaudhry Muhammad Altaf, Chaudhry Aziz, Jahanzaib Mir, Tahir Ahmad Abbasi, Shaukat Taimur, Akseer Awan, Chaudhry Amanullah Mani and Khawaja Saif-ud-Din.