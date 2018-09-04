Kashmiris continuously bear brunt of daily crackdowns: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gulani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has commended people’ steadfastness and unity in strongly opposing the tinkering with hereditary state subject law challenged in the Indian Supreme Court by anti-Kashmir agencies and organisations.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a crucial meeting held at Hyderpora in Srinagar said people of Kashmir have always stood up and resisted every move of occupation and subjugation.

They said it speaks volumes about the courage and character of the Kashmiri people that despite all-out assaults by India with the assistance of local collaborators; NC, PDP and all others through extreme repression propaganda and subversion the Kashmiris firmly and consistently engaged in the pursuit of its goal; the fundamental right to decide its destiny, the right to self-determination.

The leaders said Kashmiris continuously bear the brunt of daily crackdowns by eight lakh Indian forces stationed in every nook and corner of the territory especially the valley, in the form of killings, arrest, harassment and repression.

They said the enforced elections are nothing but another assault on people to harass them and cause them further inconvenience and agony. Quoting a former panchayat chairman, who said to a newspaper “They (GOI) only want to hoodwink the world by telling it Kashmiris have faith in democratic institutions…It hardly matters for them if people get killed in the process.”

The leaders said people of Kashmir know too well that when it’s comes to Kashmir all power rests with New Delhi and all decisions flow from there. So much so that in 70 years since 1947 Kashmir is a colony ruled by India.

Each so-called election that has been held here from panchayat to Indian parliament has only been a means to further strengthen that power centre and in turn New Delhis hold on Kashmir and steadily but surely weaken the sovereignty of the people of Kashmir.—KMS

