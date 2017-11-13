Kashmiris to continue struggle till freedom: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their resistance against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India till the achievement of the desired goal.

Muhammad Yasin Malik while rejecting the pro-autonomy statement of former puppet Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris had not sacrificed thousands of lives for absurd and ridiculous autonomy, but complete freedom from India. He said, “Farooq Abdullah has always played non-serious and selfish politics. Kashmiris never take his words and personality seriously.”

“Kashmiris have not sacrificed thousands of lives for a so-called fragile, absurd and ridiculous autonomy under which a prime minster of time who luckily was Farooq Abdullah’s own father was handcuffed by an ordinary police man and thrown into jail for 11 long years.” He asked former Farooq Abdullah to shun political buffoonery and assume some seriousness.

Yasin Malik said, “To remain in news Farooq Abdullah always issues controversial statements but people of Jammu Kashmir are fully aware of his irresponsible character, his non-seriousness and the level to which he can stoop down for his selfish gains.”

“Farooq Abdullah, like his late father, has been doing politics in the name of freedom of Kashmir for a long time and it was he who in 1974 participated in pro-freedom rallies in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

But afterwards these very people for their lust of power and for serving their own selfish benefits shunned the path of freedom, sacrificed the interests of Kashmiris and till date are with their full family enjoying the fruits of petty power and authority,” he added.—KMS