Kashmiris committed to continue struggle till success: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle till they achieved freedom from Indian subjugation.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said, “By placing curbs and detaining resistance leaders, the so-called rulers are denying us the freedom to stage peaceful protests which amounts to interference in religious affairs.”

He said that more than twenty people were brutally killed and hundreds maimed in pellet firing by the Indian troops. “How long will Kashmiri people, especially youth be killed by the Indian forces’ personnel,” he questioned.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

“We will never surrender to pressure but will pursue our cherished mission till it reached its logical conclusion,” he added.—KMS