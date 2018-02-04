Kashmiris can’t be forced into submission: JRL

Srinagar

“Forcing people of Kashmir into submission by using dictatorial and oppressive means is only day dream of Indian leaders and their Kashmiri stooges,” said the joint resistance leadership (JRL) on Saturday.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said “the spree of arrests, nocturnal and day time raids, imposition of curfew and restrictions and other oppressive tactics are glaring example of the farce Indian democracy in Jammu Kashmir”.

The gruesome killings in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and a complete ban on mourning are not only inhuman but the acts of state sponsored terrorism,” the leaders said. Authorities on Friday foiled the Shopian Chalo programme announced by the JRL by preventing Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to march from their residences. Both leaders defied house arrest and tried to march towards Shopian. However, Muhammad Yasin Malik succeeded in reaching Shopian where he addressed people at Jamia Masjid. He was arrested outside the grand mosque.

In a statement, Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said, “The farce of Indian democracy in Jammu Kashmir yet again stands exposed before the international community and people of India as (New Delhi) and its Kashmiri stooges chose to choke people’s voices by military might.”

“This was a peaceful protest against crackdowns, hooliganism and oppression unleashed by Indian occupational forces in Shopian, Kulgam, Islamabad (Anantnag), Pulwama, Tral, Qazigund, Bijbehara and many other places in southern parts of valley; Bandipora, Hajin, Sumbal, Naidkhai in Sonawari, Kupwara, and Handwara in northern parts; Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar in central Kashmir.”—KR