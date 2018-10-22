Kashmiris’ bloodshed a ‘blot on UN’s conscience’: Minister

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the bloodshed in occupied Kashmir by Indian security forces is a blot on the conscience of the United Nations.

Talking to media persons here on Monday he regretted that Kashmiris are facing Indian brutalities due to the failure of the world body in providing their right to self-determination.

Chaudhry strongly condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir for realising their right to self-determination.

“The ever-increasing Indian repression in occupied Kashmir in itself is a confession of defeat by India,” he upheld.

Share on: WhatsApp