Kashmiris’ blood, sacrifices not to go waste: PM

UNSC resolutions provide real grounds for solution of dispute; Kashmiris highly value Pakistanis’ solidarity with their cause: AJK PM

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday terming the gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as a challenge to the world conscience, said the blood and sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

Addressing the joint session of the AJK Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister said the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions provide the real grounds for the resolution of the long simmering dispute between Pakistan and India and plebiscite was the only answer to the Kashmir dispute.“India will have to surrender to the will of the people of Kashmir,” he added.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the gross human rights violations against the unarmed civilian protestors and said the brutalities of the Indian army find no match, as they even resort to firing over funerals of the martyrs, leading to injuries to over 200 people.

Terming the brutalities an “abortive attempt” to silence the Kashmiris, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the attempts to cut off lines of communications, ban on internet and curfews would not be able to stop the people of the IOK from their struggle for their right to self determination.

Abbasi also expressed grave concern over the restrictions by the Indian army on the movement of Kashmiri families and feared shortage of food and milk for the infants, and urged the international community to play their part in putting an end to these gross human rights violations.

He said the people in the IOK have been resisting against the illegal occupation of their lands for the past seven decades, despite a clear resolution of the UN Security Council that calls for a plebicite so as to let them decide their future. He however regretted that India reneged on its pledge.

The Prime Minister said that despite the unending hostilities and a reign of terror by Indian forces the people of Kashmir have refused to accept the illegal occupation.

“Pakistan has, is, and will continue to extend full political, moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren,” he said.

The Prime Minister saluted the valiant people of Kashmir for continuing to wage the struggle despite bearing heavy losses to their lives and property. He said the people have stood up to the atrocities, extra judicial killings and pellet guns with courage and have proven that they would not yield to such tactics.

He said immediately after the recent killings of the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army, Pakistan strongly condemned the incident and demanded to the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to dispatch their fact-finding missions. He said he has also asked the United Nations to appoint a Special Envoy for Kashmir.

He said a special meeting of the Cabinet took up the issue of the killings in Shopian and Anantnag and agreed on observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on April 6, to raise the issue internationally, besides sending envoys to the world capitals.

Abbasi said Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was already in the process of apprising the brotherly countries of the continuing barbarities against the Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister during his day-long visit to the capital Muzaffarabad was accomapnied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Minster for Kashmir Affairs Ch. Barjees Tahir, and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, besides President AJK, PM AJK, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and senior officials.

A delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter called on Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in Muzaffarabad, Wednesday, and briefed him on the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK delegation comprised Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Aijaz Rehmani, Ishtiaq Hameed and Shamim Shawl. The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister about the use of brute force including chemical weapons by the Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The prime minister visited the AJK capital, today, along with Kashmir Committee Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Indian forces were targeting not only unarmed civilians but also those participating in funeral prayers of the martyrs. He said that Kashmir Day would be observed on Friday to express solidarity with the victim families of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He added that delegations would be sent abroad to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level and the UN would be asked to appoint a special representative on Kashmir besides sending a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory. The prime minister assured that an OIC session would be convened to review the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, and Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider.The participants also condemned the killing of at least 18 Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Islamabad, Shopian and Kangan areas.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider has said that solidarity shown by Pakistani leadership particularly address of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi at joint session of AJK Assembly and AJK Council here on Wednesday, lifted morale of the Kashmiri people living on both sides of Line of Control.

Haider made these remarks while addressing the joint session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi, President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ch. Barjees Tahir, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Federal Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Senator Mushahid ullah Khan and Minister of State Mumtaz Tarrar as well as Members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and Legislative Assembly were also present during the joint session.

Leader of Opposition in JJK Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, President All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Sardar Attqiue Ahmed Khan, Abdur Rashid Turabi, President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, and Abdul Majid Khan also addressed in the joint session Prime Minister Farooq Haider paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, saying that the endurance of those mothers who sacrificed their sons for freedom struggle is remarkable.

“I pay tribute to all my sisters, mothers, and fathers who have lost their loved ones in their just struggle for freedom” AJK prime minister maintained.

Prime Minister in his speech said that there is an extremist government in India and they are killing innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir brutally, however, civilians living on Line of Control also face Indian aggression frequently.

He said Kashmiris can defeat India on every forum around the globe, “Indian forces are engaged in the massacres of Kashmiris under organized conspiracy and in these circumstances, Pakistan is the only advocate of Kashmiris” he said.

He rejected the impression of political isolation of Pakistan as opposite to reality, adding that all political parties in Pakistan are united on Kashmir issue and media should demonstrate responsibility in this regard besides Kashmir issue.

He said that the Indian forces killed 20 Kashmiris and wounded more than 300 in the Shoppian and Anantnay Islamabad area of the occupied Kashmir, and shut down media communication in order to hide its terror. He voiced that life has become inconsistent in occupied Kashmir which is condemnable.

Prime Minister added that a joint meeting of all political parties in Muzaffarabad is being held on 7th April in which the Chairman of Kashmir committee will also be invited. Prime Minister mentioned that the federal government should convene a joint session of the Senate and National Assembly on Indian atrocities and formulate consensus in this regard.

Minister further added that after the consultation with all political leaders and Hurriyat Conference, Kashmiri leadership will have a meeting with the Foreign Ministry to design a process of highlighting Kashmir issue globally.