Kashmiris beaten in Delhi: Omar calls for probe

Srinagar

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah today urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure that the alleged thrashing of a group of Kashmiris, including women, in Delhi is investigated urgently.

“@HMOIndia @rajnathsingh Please have this investigated urgently & bring the guilty to book,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Last night in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, a group of 40-50 people surrounded the five people from Kashmir, including four women, and beat them, according to police.

The victims alleged they were targeted because they were from Kashmir. Kashmiris are blamed for feeling alienated, Abdullah said, questioning what else can one expect from them when they see fellow Kashmiris treated like this outside the Valley.

A Delhi Police office said that a case has been registered and a probe is on.—GK